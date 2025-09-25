County commissioners approve final budget for 2025-2026 fiscal year

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners approved the county’s budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year following a final public hearing held on Monday, September 22.

The total budget is set at $49,387,606, up from $43,498,242 last year. Final operating budget expenditures increased by 13.77% compared to the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the adopted operating millage rate remains at 8.5000 mills, which is 7.8% higher than the rolled-back rate of 7.8847 mills. The voted debt service millage remains at zero.

As part of the budget adoption, commissioners also approved a measure to increase the county’s property tax levy, which rose from $11,413,082 to $12,664,606.

The most notable change in the new budget is the nearly doubling of funding for general government operations, which increased from $9,371,238 to $18,066,942. This increase is largely due to a jump in special revenue allocations, which are funds that are restricted for a specific purpose such as grants for infrastructure improvements and public facilities. For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the special revenue fund is $7,190,959, which represents a significant increase compared to last year’s total of $627,480. Included in this year’s special revenue allocations is an estimated $4 million grant for a library expansion as well as additional grants related to infrastructure improvements.

The overall budget increase stems from rising personnel costs, including higher health insurance premiums, retirement contributions, and employee salaries, as well as an increase in building maintenance expenses.

Commissioners also finalized the budget for the Sunny Hills/Oak Hills Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU), which funds services such as road maintenance and landscaping in that area. The MSBU budget totals $1,257,659 and includes $625,500 in funds carried forward from previous years.

Both budgets took effect immediately following their adoption.