Washington County to receive fire service grants from state

Washington County Fire Services Coordinator Justin Barron presented three grant awards from the Florida Firefighter Assistance Grant Program to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners for approval during their regular meeting on September 25. All three grants, awarded by the Division of State Fire Marshal, are designated for the purchase of equipment supporting public safety and fire operations. Commissioners unanimously moved to accept the grants and authorize the use of the funds for the specified equipment.

The first grant totals $18,639 and will be used to purchase a combination rescue tool. The grant covers 100% of the cost for the equipment, which is designed to extricate victims from vehicles when they are trapped following a crash.

The second grant, totaling $97,430.50, will fund the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for the Washington County fire departments. Barron explained that the new gear will replace expired bunker gear and expand the county’s inventory to better equip firefighters. Of the total amount, $47,090 is allocated for PPE and turnout gear, while the remaining $50,340.50 will be used to purchase face pieces, five new airpacks, and additional SCBA cylinders. The equipment will be distributed across the Washington County fire departments. This grant is also fully funded by the Division of State Fire Marshal.

The third grant differs from the others in that it requires a 75/25 funding match, with the Division of State Fire Marshal covering 75% of the cost and the remaining 25% provided by the fire department’s budget. The $50,450 grant will support the purchase of a SCBA Decon Washer, a specialized machine used to decontaminate firefighting equipment and reduce exposure to carcinogens. Of the total amount, $37,837.50 will be funded by the state, while $12,612.50 will come from the fire department budget. Once acquired, the SCBA washer will be housed at the Wausau Fire Department, chosen for its central location, and made available for use by all fire departments across Washington County. Barron explained the importance of the purchase in protecting firefighters from cancer-causing chemicals that can be found in contaminated gear.

“This goes along with the commitment of fire services to lessen our firefighter’s exposure to carcinogens,” said Barron.

Together, the three grants will help enhance public safety services and improve firefighter safety.

“This is another step forward for fire services in this county, and proof of the commitment of the county commissioners’ in supporting our mission,” says Barron.