Vernon Highway resurfacing project to begin in October

This October, the Florida Department of Transportation will begin a $7.2 million resurfacing project on Vernon Highway (State Road (S.R.) 277) from S.R. 79 to U.S. 90.

This project includes:

• Drainage enhancements.

• New curb and gutter.

• Sidewalk repairs.

• Guardrail installation.

• New signing and pavement markings.

Vernon Highway (S.R 277) lane closures may occur Monday through Saturday, with the exception of 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This project is scheduled for completion in late 2026.