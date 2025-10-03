Fri. Oct 3rd, 2025
DOH-Washington urges rabies precautions

By Staff Report Oct 3, 2025 0 Comments

The Florida Department of Health in Washington County (DOH-Washington) is reminding residents to take precautions to avoid contact with wild and stray animals and reduce the risk of rabies exposure.

Health officials encourage residents to follow these safety measures:

  • Keep pets and livestock vaccinated according to your veterinarian’s recommendations.
  • Always keep pets under supervision and on a leash, and secure livestock on your property. If an animal is bitten, contact your veterinarian immediately and notify Washington County Animal Control at 850-638-6306.
  • Avoid handling or feeding wild and stray animals, and reduce potential attractants such as pet food left outdoors or unsecured garbage. Report any bites or scratches to DOH-Washington at 850-638-6240.
  • Never attempt to adopt wild animals; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
  • Report stray animals to Washington County Animal Control.
  • Take steps to prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering homes, schools, and other spaces where people or pets may be present.

Rabies is a viral disease that is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is preventable through vaccination and immediate medical treatment following potential exposure.

For more information, visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Washington at 850-638-6240.

