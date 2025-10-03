DOH-Washington urges rabies precautions

The Florida Department of Health in Washington County (DOH-Washington) is reminding residents to take precautions to avoid contact with wild and stray animals and reduce the risk of rabies exposure.

Health officials encourage residents to follow these safety measures:

Keep pets and livestock vaccinated according to your veterinarian’s recommendations.

Always keep pets under supervision and on a leash, and secure livestock on your property. If an animal is bitten, contact your veterinarian immediately and notify Washington County Animal Control at 850-638-6306.

Avoid handling or feeding wild and stray animals, and reduce potential attractants such as pet food left outdoors or unsecured garbage. Report any bites or scratches to DOH-Washington at 850-638-6240.

Never attempt to adopt wild animals; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Report stray animals to Washington County Animal Control.

Take steps to prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering homes, schools, and other spaces where people or pets may be present.

Rabies is a viral disease that is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is preventable through vaccination and immediate medical treatment following potential exposure.

For more information, visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Washington at 850-638-6240.