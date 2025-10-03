Fri. Oct 3rd, 2025
Three-month narcotics probe leads to multiple arrests

By Staff Report Oct 3, 2025

The Washington County Drug Task Force, consisting of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department, has concluded a three-month investigation focused on narcotics and narcotics dealers operating within Washington County.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals have been charged with drug-related offenses:

Eric J. Hawk, 55 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine

Brett C. Thames, 32 of Cottondale – Possession of a controlled substance w/o a prescription

Victoria L. Miles, 52 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Equipment

Dimitri L. Davis, 30 Chipley – Sell/Deliver Drugs within 1000 ft. of a specified area

Billy M. Mingo, 51 Caryville – Sell Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Emily M. Van Avery, 35 of Caryville – Sell of Methamphetamine

Gabriella D. Barnes, 34 of Chipley – 2 counts of Sell of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Tommy J. Parks, 52 of Ebro – Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, Violation of Probation (Possession of a Controlled Substance)

Vernita A. Hutto, 39 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine

Cody D. Yates, 41 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine within 1000 ft. of a place of worship, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

James W. Davis, 47 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Erik L. Hooks, 53 of Ft. Pierce Florida – Sell of Methamphetamine

Outstanding warrants for the following :

Jerry R. Cone, 43 of Westville – Sell of Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Lynda C. Eldred, 43 of Chipley – Deliver Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Shannon D. Hogan, 45 of Vernon – 2 counts of Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

