Three-month narcotics probe leads to multiple arrests

The Washington County Drug Task Force, consisting of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department, has concluded a three-month investigation focused on narcotics and narcotics dealers operating within Washington County.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals have been charged with drug-related offenses:

Eric J. Hawk, 55 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine

Brett C. Thames, 32 of Cottondale – Possession of a controlled substance w/o a prescription

Victoria L. Miles, 52 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Equipment

Dimitri L. Davis, 30 Chipley – Sell/Deliver Drugs within 1000 ft. of a specified area

Billy M. Mingo, 51 Caryville – Sell Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Emily M. Van Avery, 35 of Caryville – Sell of Methamphetamine

Gabriella D. Barnes, 34 of Chipley – 2 counts of Sell of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Tommy J. Parks, 52 of Ebro – Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, Violation of Probation (Possession of a Controlled Substance)

Vernita A. Hutto, 39 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine

Cody D. Yates, 41 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine within 1000 ft. of a place of worship, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

James W. Davis, 47 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Erik L. Hooks, 53 of Ft. Pierce Florida – Sell of Methamphetamine

Outstanding warrants for the following :

Jerry R. Cone, 43 of Westville – Sell of Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Lynda C. Eldred, 43 of Chipley – Deliver Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Shannon D. Hogan, 45 of Vernon – 2 counts of Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

