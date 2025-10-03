Three-month narcotics probe leads to multiple arrests

The Washington County Drug Task Force, consisting of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department, has concluded a three-month investigation focused on narcotics and narcotics dealers operating within Washington County.
As a result of this investigation, the following individuals have been charged with drug-related offenses:
Eric J. Hawk, 55 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine
Brett C. Thames, 32 of Cottondale – Possession of a controlled substance w/o a prescription
Victoria L. Miles, 52 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Equipment
Dimitri L. Davis, 30 Chipley – Sell/Deliver Drugs within 1000 ft. of a specified area
Billy M. Mingo, 51 Caryville – Sell Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony
Emily M. Van Avery, 35 of Caryville – Sell of Methamphetamine
Gabriella D. Barnes, 34 of Chipley – 2 counts of Sell of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony
Tommy J. Parks, 52 of Ebro – Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, Violation of Probation (Possession of a Controlled Substance)
Vernita A. Hutto, 39 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine
Cody D. Yates, 41 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine within 1000 ft. of a place of worship, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony
James W. Davis, 47 of Chipley – Sell of Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony
Erik L. Hooks, 53 of Ft. Pierce Florida – Sell of Methamphetamine
Outstanding warrants for the following :
Jerry R. Cone, 43 of Westville – Sell of Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony
Lynda C. Eldred, 43 of Chipley – Deliver Methamphetamine, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony
Shannon D. Hogan, 45 of Vernon – 2 counts of Sell of Methamphetamine, Use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony