Mon. Oct 6th, 2025
Vernon celebrates school spirit during Homecoming Week

By AMBER PATINO Oct 6, 2025 0 Comments
Vernon High School cheerleaders give a performance at Friday’s pep rally. [VERNON FLORIDA ATHLETICS | Contributed]

Vernon schools kicked off Homecoming Week 2025 on September 29 with a full slate of spirited dress-up days, culminating in a Friday parade and pep rally that brought the students and community together. From Jumanji-inspired safari gear and space-themed outfits to meme madness and color wars, students across grade levels embraced daily themes with creativity and enthusiasm. Vernon Elementary added its own flair with space day, touchdown Tuesday, western wear, tacky tourist Thursday, and school pride on Orange and Blue day. The weeklong celebration showcased Vernon’s school spirit.

These Vernon High School students went all out for Monday’s Jumanji theme. [CONTRIBUTED]

This student got creative and opted to use a fishing net to hold his school supplies during “Anything But a Backpack” day at Vernon High School. [CONTRIBUTED]
The ladies at Sam Mitchell Public Library in Vernon chose a Cat in the Hat theme for their Homecoming parade display. [CONTRIBUTED]
These Vernon High School students got creative for Wednesday’s Meme theme, choosing to recreate a popular meme that uses a scene from the movie Friday. [CONTRIBUTED]
Pictured left to right are Bella Broglin, Vernon Elementary School (VES) – 1st grade, Barry Broglin VES – Kindergarten, Braylen Broglin, VES – 3rd grade, and Bradley Broglin VES – VPK as they show off their school colors. [CONTRIBUTED]
Anabelle Engstrom plays trumpet with the Pride of Vernon High School band during the Homecoming Parade. [AMANDA ENGSTROM | Contributed]
Vernon High School sophomore Brennan Stasko shows off his biker outfit for Tuesday’s Teen Beach Movie theme. [CONTRIBUTED]
Matthew Stasko, an 8th grade Vernon Middle School (VMS) student, dresses up in camo for VMS’s camo day. [CONTRIBUTED]
Vernon Elementary students Parker Stanton (right) and Coleman Register (left) pose with retired VES teacher Judy Young (center) at the parade in their orange and blue. [CONTRIBUTED]
Hayden Simmons and Corissa Peterson are named Vernon High School Homecoming 2025 King and Queen. [CONTRIBUTED]
The Vernon High School Yellow Jackets take on the Graceville Tigers at Friday night’s football game. [VERNON FLORIDA ATHLETICS | Contributed]

