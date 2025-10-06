Vernon celebrates school spirit during Homecoming Week

Vernon High School cheerleaders give a performance at Friday’s pep rally. [VERNON FLORIDA ATHLETICS | Contributed]
Vernon schools kicked off Homecoming Week 2025 on September 29 with a full slate of spirited dress-up days, culminating in a Friday parade and pep rally that brought the students and community together. From Jumanji-inspired safari gear and space-themed outfits to meme madness and color wars, students across grade levels embraced daily themes with creativity and enthusiasm. Vernon Elementary added its own flair with space day, touchdown Tuesday, western wear, tacky tourist Thursday, and school pride on Orange and Blue day. The weeklong celebration showcased Vernon’s school spirit.
These Vernon High School students went all out for Monday’s Jumanji theme. [CONTRIBUTED]