Jackson Hospital launches robotic surgery with first Da Vinci 5 procedure

Pictured from left to right: Dr. Chai Arunakul and Dr. Rachael Barnes, General Surgeons at Jackson Hospital.

Jackson Hospital has marked a historic milestone in patient care as Dr. Chai Arunakul, General Surgeon, performed the hospital’s first surgery using the state-of-the-art Da Vinci 5 Surgical System. This breakthrough places Jackson Hospital at the forefront of surgical innovation in the region, offering patients access to advanced technology close to home.

Joining Dr. Arunakul in the operating room was Dr. Rachael Barnes, General Surgeon specializing in robotic and minimally invasive procedures, underscoring the hospital’s commitment to expanding its surgical capabilities.

The Da Vinci Surgical Robot allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with unmatched precision, smaller incisions, and faster recovery times. By offering robotic surgery locally, Jackson Hospital aims to reduce the need for patients to travel to larger cities for specialized care.

“This is a transformative step for our hospital and our community,” said Brooke Donaldson, CEO. “The addition of robotic surgery means our patients no longer have to travel to larger cities to receive the latest in surgical care—we’re providing it right here in Marianna.”

Jackson Hospital continues to invest in new technology and expand services to deliver exceptional, compassionate care. Both Dr. Arunakul and Dr. Barnes see patients at the CSMS General Surgery Clinic, located at 4295 Third Avenue in Marianna. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 850-482-0017.