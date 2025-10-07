Planning Commission approves variances for proposed Wausau Community Center

The Washington County Planning Commission met Monday, October 6, and voted to recommend approval of a series of zoning variances requested by the Town of Wausau for its proposed 1,968-square-foot community center.

The project, funded through a redevelopment grant, involves demolishing an existing single-family home adjacent to Wausau Town Hall and constructing a new civic facility with ADA-accessible parking and concrete pathways that connect to the town’s existing sidewalk network. To accommodate the site’s layout and existing infrastructure, the town requested relief from several development standards.

One of the variances approved was a reduction in the required setback along the western boundary from 50 feet to 35 feet. The town also received approval to use an existing 12-foot-wide driveway for vehicle access as well as a variance allowing parking spaces to be accessed directly from a public right-of-way. On the southern boundary, the town was approved to substitute a privacy fence in place of the standard vegetative buffer.

Planning staff determined that the proposed community center aligns with the town’s land use designation and is compatible with surrounding civic and residential properties. The site is located in a low-risk flood zone and meets stormwater requirements. No public objections were raised during the Neighborhood Information Meeting held on September 11.

The Planning Commission’s recommendation now moves to the Wausau Town Council, which is scheduled to hold a public hearing on October 16 at Town Hall.