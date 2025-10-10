Fri. Oct 10th, 2025
Community Local News News Top Stories

Josh Wells pulls first prize at Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest

By Ali Moreland Oct 10, 2025 0 Comments
Josh Wells smiles at his cook station before the competition begins. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

On Saturday, October 4, Washington County’s Josh Wells travelled to Gainesville to compete in the annual Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest, a statewide grilling competition. For his third year competing, Wells spent his time smoking his Grilled Zest Pork Chops and took home the $1,500 first place prize for the pork division. After proving his skills in regional competitions and perfecting his lemon zest and rosemary pork rub, Wells competed and won against youth from across Florida for scholarships and other awards. This marks Wells’ second victory, building on last year’s win in the beef division. He’s already looking ahead to next year, with plans to compete in either the chicken or shrimp category.

Josh Wells with his winning recipe and pork entry. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Josh Wells (center) is presented with his 1st place check for $1,500 by University of Florida Professor Dr. Chad Carr (left) and contest sponsor, Publix, representative Adam MacWhinnie (right). [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Josh Wells (right) pictured with Brian Esteves (left), Escambia County’s 4-H Agent. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest #Washington County #Washington County 4-H Club

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Community Local News News Top Stories

New Vernon Public Works Director announced following City employees’ terminations

Ali Moreland Oct 10, 2025
Community Education News Top Stories

VES recognizes staff for Employee of the Year nominations

Ali Moreland Oct 10, 2025
Community Local News News Top Stories

South Pole Pioneer turns 95: JD Hasty reflects on historical legacy

AMBER PATINO Oct 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Local News News Top Stories

New Vernon Public Works Director announced following City employees’ terminations

Community Education News Top Stories

VES recognizes staff for Employee of the Year nominations

Community Local News News Top Stories

Josh Wells pulls first prize at Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest

Community Local News News Top Stories

South Pole Pioneer turns 95: JD Hasty reflects on historical legacy

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Historical Society holds ‘Pie Day’