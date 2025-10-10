State could face food stamp tab

As more Florida residents on food assistance will soon have to meet new work requirements, state officials are warning that a change in federal law could cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars if payment error rates don’t improve.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, is currently fully funded by the federal government. But under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed this summer by President Donald Trump, states could soon be required to share costs if they have high payment error rates starting Oct. 1, 2027.

Bridget Royster, assistant secretary for the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Economic Self Sufficiency Program, told lawmakers Wednesday that Florida’s most recent payment error rate was 12.6% — more than double the threshold that would trigger financial penalties.

“The department is identifying operational process improvements, policy enhancements, and technology solutions to ensure we continue to drive quality,” Royster said before the House Human Services Subcommittee. “We’re moving in the right direction and actively working toward achieving a payment error rate of less than 6 percent.”

Under the new federal rules, states with an error rate under 6% remain fully funded. But if a state’s rate rises between 6% and 7.99%, it must cover 5% of the program’s costs. Based on last year’s $6.8 billion in SNAP benefits distributed to 2.3 million Florida households, that could cost the state around $340 million annually — with contributions climbing as error rates increase.

Royster emphasized that the error rate reflects administrative miscalculations — such as overpayments or underpayments — not fraud. She said the department has tightened verification processes by requiring recipients to provide documentation of rent and utility expenses rather than self-reporting them.

The state’s error rate was 8.1% in the 2022–2023 fiscal year and hasn’t fallen below 6% since before the pandemic. The department also attributed higher error rates to disruptions caused by recent hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Florida’s SNAP rolls have seen major policy shifts. Following the new federal law, 181,217 Floridians are now required to meet work requirements, up from just 16,452 last year. The law also raises the eligible work requirement age from 59 to 64 and eliminates exemptions for homeless individuals, veterans, and former foster youth under 24.

Additionally, nearly 10,000 immigrants in Florida — including asylees, refugees, and victims of trafficking — were rendered ineligible under the updated rules.