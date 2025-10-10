Historical Society holds ‘Pie Day’

The Washington County Historical Society held a “Pie Day” on Friday, October 10 at their museum in Chipley. Pictured is Washington County Historical Society Director Dorothy Odom as she serves pie to visitors during the event. The fundraising sale invited members of the community to come purchase slices of pie to raise funds for the society’s mission. From coconut cream to chocolate meringue, proceeds from each slice sold support the society’s preservation efforts. [AMBER PATINO | The News]



Pictured are the various flavors of homemade pie available for purchase during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]