Lawmaker wants teachers to take oath

Florida public school teachers would be required to take an oath pledging support to the U.S. and Florida constitutions under a proposal filed Monday by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes.

The measure (HB 147) is set for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, which begins Jan. 13. According to Fabricio, the oath would mirror those already taken by lawyers, doctors, and public officials as a demonstration of their professional duty and civic responsibility.

Under the proposal, all classroom teachers would be required to take the following oath:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect, and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States and the Constitution and Government of the State of Florida; that I am duly qualified for employment as a classroom teacher in this state; that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of a classroom teacher in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner; that I will uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and professional ethics; that I will foster a respectful learning environment for all students, which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning; and that I will serve as a positive role model in both conduct and character, so help me God.”

Fabricio said the measure is intended to “reaffirm teachers’ commitment to their students and to the principles that guide our state and nation.”

If approved, the oath would become part of the official hiring and certification process for Florida’s public educators.