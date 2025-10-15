Wed. Oct 15th, 2025
Allen recognized by school board for achievement

By AMBER PATINO Oct 15, 2025

The Washington County School Board recognized Cheryl Allen, Secretary to the Superintendent, at their Tuesday, October 14 regular meeting for earning the distinction of Certified Support Professional (CSP) through the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA). Allen is one of 32 CSPs to have earned this distinction in the first year of the program, an accomplishment that requires time, focus, and a proactive approach to professional growth. According to the school board, this designation recognizes school district support staff who have demonstrated a strong commitment to ongoing professional development, excellence in their role, and a dedication to supporting their district’s school board members and the mission of public education in Florida. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

