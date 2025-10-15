Wed. Oct 15th, 2025
CHS names employees of the year

By AMBER PATINO Oct 15, 2025 0 Comments

Chipley High School (CHS) recently recognized three staff as employees of the year for their contributions during the 2025-2026 school year. Pictured left to right are CHS Principal Steve Griffin, Teacher of the Year Jerome Godwin, Rookie Teacher of the Year Tracey Harris, School-Related Employee of the Year Jana Shores, and CHS Assistant Principal Jesse Carter. CHS thanked these staff members for their outstanding dedication and commitment to making CHS a place of excellence, pride, and Tiger spirit. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Chipley High School #Rookie Teacher of the Year #School-Related Staff of the Year #Teacher of the Year #Washington County School District

By AMBER PATINO

