Wausau Town Council discusses new community center, future events

The Wausau Town Council held its regular meeting on Thursday, October 16, to discuss ongoing projects, upcoming events, and a new appointment to the Tourist Development Council.

During the meeting, council members approved several variances related to the proposed Wausau Community Center project. These variances, which had previously been reviewed by the Washington County Board of County Commissioners on October 6, include a reduction in the required setback along the western boundary from 50 feet to 35 feet, permission to use the existing 12-foot-wide driveway for vehicle access, and approval for parking spaces to be accessed directly from a public right-of-way. A correction was also made to the project proposal regarding the southern boundary. It had previously stated that a privacy fence would be substituted for the standard vegetative buffer, but Mayor Roger Hagan clarified that there are no plans to install a fence in that area at this time and Dawn McDonald of the Washington County Planning Commission confirmed that this has been corrected in the project documents. Following the acceptance of these variances, a development order will be drafted.

The council also heard from Greenhead Fire Department District Chief Greg Cole, who reported on the success of September’s Washington County Fire Games II, noting that 4,992 gallons of water were used during the event. Cole requested permission to host the Fire Games again on the first Saturday in September 2026, with a few changes. Due to the heat that time of year, he proposed holding the event in the evening and asked for permission to use the site’s lighting. He was joined by Brad Collins, Assistant District Chief of the Orange Hill Fire Department, who requested permission to include a brief fireworks show following next year’s event. The council approved the proposed changes, contingent upon securing any necessary permits for the fireworks display.

In other business, Council Member Billy Park announced his retirement from the Tourist Development Council. The council voted to appoint Mayor Pro-Tem Joe Phillips to the position following Park’s departure.

The next Wausau Town Council meeting is scheduled for November 20 at 5 p.m.