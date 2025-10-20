Florida offers test site for flying cabs

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue are betting big on the future of air mobility, announcing plans for a state-run test site for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (VTOLs) — often dubbed “flying cars.”

The new aerial test bed will be built at the department’s SunTrax facility in Polk County and will feature two vertiports — designated takeoff and landing pads for battery-powered aircraft that operate like a cross between planes and helicopters.

“The idea would be, if they could do this to scale, if they can make it economical, it would take some traffic off the roads,” DeSantis said Thursday. “So we’re just trying to have as many options as possible.”

The goal, Perdue said, is to make Florida an early leader in advanced air mobility, positioning the state as a hub for innovation and investment. “You cut through the red tape. You give them the ability to start operating and operating quickly and become profitable,” Perdue said. “And this will be a new opportunity for Florida residents.”

DeSantis and Perdue first previewed the concept during the Paris Air Show in June, where they saw several prototype VTOL aircraft. The technology is expected to gain federal approval for supervised trials in 2026, potentially paving the way for short-range air taxi services — “like an Uber,” DeSantis said — within 60-mile corridors across congested regions such as the I-4 corridor.

The announcement follows the signing of Senate Bill 1662, which requires the state to develop an advanced air mobility plan alongside the Department of Commerce, integrating aviation technology into Florida’s long-term transportation planning.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is advancing efforts to regulate air taxis and vertiports, recently updating facility and pilot training guidelines and launching pilot programs with several states to promote safe implementation.

“This is actually becoming a reality,” Perdue said. “Think of The Jetsons — that’s where we’re headed.”