Tue. Oct 21st, 2025
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for The Counseling Place

By AMBER PATINO Oct 21, 2025 0 Comments

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for The Counseling Place on Monday, October 20, to celebrate the opening of the new counseling services center at 1346 North Railroad Avenue in Chipley. Pictured above are owners Jennifer J. Cumbie, Magdalene Stacey T. Hinson, Heather Hollister Miller, and Tara L. Oswald as they are joined by friends, family, members of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and other local dignitaries for the event. Each of the four owners is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with 20 to 25 years of experience in counseling. The new site will offer group, individual, and family therapy, accepting some insurance plans and cash-pay clients. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

