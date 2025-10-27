One in custody after stolen vehicle recovered in Sunny Hills

On Sunday, October 26, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Washington County Communications Center received a request for agency assistance regarding the possible location of a stolen vehicle. The Florida

Highway Patrol advised that a vehicle reported stolen by Gulf Breeze Police Department, was last seen traveling near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 77.

While enroute to the area, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy observed a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunny Hills Chapel Church on Highway 77 matching the description of the stolen vehicle. The deputy confirmed that the vehicle was in fact the reported stolen vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the driver, who was reclined in the driver’s seat and appeared to be sleeping. After waking the driver, she was ordered to exit the vehicle but refused to comply. Deputies then assisted the driver in exiting the vehicle, after which she was detained.

The driver was identified as Savannah Brette Shackelford of Millington, Tennessee. Shackelford was arrested and charged with Resisting an Officer Without Violence by the WCSO. Shackelford also has pending charges with the Gulf Breeze Police Department.