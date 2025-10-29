Wed. Oct 29th, 2025
Lady Tigers Volleyball headed to state

By AMBER PATINO Oct 29, 2025

The Chipley High School (CHS) Lady Tigers Volleyball team is headed to the State Tournament after sweeping Jay 3-0 in the regional finals on Tuesday, October 28. This marks their first state-level appearance since the 1980s, a feat that is the result of countless hours of practice and determination. To help cover travel, meals, and other tournament expenses, CHS Volleyball is seeking support from the community. Donations can be made by contacting Bethany Finch at (850) 768-0186 or Wayne Risinger at (850) 481-2324. [CONTRIBUTED]

