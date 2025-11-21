Fri. Nov 21st, 2025
Holiday cheer lights up Downtown Chipley during Thursday Night Lights

By Staff Report Nov 21, 2025 0 Comments

Downtown Chipley celebrated holiday cheer during the November 20 Thursday Night Lights event, which featured “A Chipley Christmas” with a festive Candy Land theme. The evening included extended shopping hours for local businesses, a variety of vendors and artisans, photo backdrops provided by Blossoms of Chipley, horse-drawn carriage rides, an artist showcase featuring local talent, and a performance by the Shiloh Baptist Church Handbell Choir. The celebration kicked off with Corbie & Co.’s inaugural Christmas tree lighting, pictured above, adding a memorable highlight to the community gathering. [ANDREA WATERS | The News]

Horse-drawn carriage rides were an event highlight. Pictured above is “Prince” as he prepares to take attendees on a ride. [ANDREA WATERS | The News]
Kirby Holt, owner of Blossoms in Chipley, prepared this photo backdrop for participants to enjoy. [ANDREA WATERS | The News]

