Holiday cheer lights up Downtown Chipley during Thursday Night Lights

Downtown Chipley celebrated holiday cheer during the November 20 Thursday Night Lights event, which featured “A Chipley Christmas” with a festive Candy Land theme. The evening included extended shopping hours for local businesses, a variety of vendors and artisans, photo backdrops provided by Blossoms of Chipley, horse-drawn carriage rides, an artist showcase featuring local talent, and a performance by the Shiloh Baptist Church Handbell Choir. The celebration kicked off with Corbie & Co.’s inaugural Christmas tree lighting, pictured above, adding a memorable highlight to the community gathering. [ANDREA WATERS | The News]

Horse-drawn carriage rides were an event highlight. Pictured above is “Prince” as he prepares to take attendees on a ride. [ANDREA WATERS | The News]

Kirby Holt, owner of Blossoms in Chipley, prepared this photo backdrop for participants to enjoy. [ANDREA WATERS | The News]