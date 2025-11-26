One in custody on lewd and lascivious charges

On November 19, 2025, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of possible sexual

misconduct involving a minor. After an investigation into the allegations, a warrant was issued for 41-year-old Ricky Ray Helt. On November 19, 2025, Helt was arrested in Bay County on a Washington County charge for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Victim less than 12 years of age, offender 18 years or older.

On November 25, Helt was extradited back to Washington County Jail and is being

held without bond

