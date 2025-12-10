The Spanish Trail Playhouse presents A Chipley Christmas

The Spanish Trail Playhouse (STP) will present A Chipley Christmas, a festive holiday variety show, on December 13 at 7 p.m. This community production is offered as a holiday gift from STP, inviting families and residents of all ages to enjoy an evening filled with Christmas cheer.

The show will feature a lively mix of music, comedy, storytelling, and yuletide entertainment performed by a talented cast of local favorites, including Rebecca Boggs, Terrie Garrett, Rob Nixon, Jilian Pedraja, Kevin Russell, Ashlyn Smith, Nick Stewart, Rachel Webb, Thomas West, Hunter Williams, and Tiffani Wolfe. Audiences can expect a blend of classic Christmas tunes, humorous moments, and heartwarming performances designed to celebrate the spirit of the season.

Admission is free with the donation of a canned food item or dry good, which will support the Share & Care Community Food Pantry. Organizers note that a ticket will not be issued at the door without a donated food item. All donated items will help stock local shelves during the holiday season, making the event both joyful and meaningful for the community.

The performance will take place at the Spanish Trail Playhouse, located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. More information is available at spanishtrailplayhouse.com or by calling 850-638-9113.