Wed. Dec 10th, 2025
Announcements Community Entertainment Events Local News News Staff Report Top Stories

The Spanish Trail Playhouse presents A Chipley Christmas

By Staff Report Dec 10, 2025 0 Comments

The Spanish Trail Playhouse (STP) will present A Chipley Christmas, a festive holiday variety show, on December 13 at 7 p.m. This community production is offered as a holiday gift from STP, inviting families and residents of all ages to enjoy an evening filled with Christmas cheer.

The show will feature a lively mix of music, comedy, storytelling, and yuletide entertainment performed by a talented cast of local favorites, including Rebecca Boggs, Terrie Garrett, Rob Nixon, Jilian Pedraja, Kevin Russell, Ashlyn Smith, Nick Stewart, Rachel Webb, Thomas West, Hunter Williams, and Tiffani Wolfe. Audiences can expect a blend of classic Christmas tunes, humorous moments, and heartwarming performances designed to celebrate the spirit of the season.

Admission is free with the donation of a canned food item or dry good, which will support the Share & Care Community Food Pantry.  Organizers note that a ticket will not be issued at the door without a donated food item. All donated items will help stock local shelves during the holiday season, making the event both joyful and meaningful for the community.

The performance will take place at the Spanish Trail Playhouse, located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. More information is available at spanishtrailplayhouse.com or by calling 850-638-9113.

#Christmas #Community #donation #food pantry #holiday #Spanish Trail Playhouse

By Staff Report

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

House rolls out health care plan

Staff Report Dec 10, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Town Council reviews finances, upcoming events

AMBER PATINO Dec 10, 2025
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Trump eyes AI regulation amid Florida attention

Staff Report Dec 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Town Council reviews finances, upcoming events

Announcements Community Entertainment Events Local News News Staff Report Top Stories

The Spanish Trail Playhouse presents A Chipley Christmas

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Hellfighters, Fantastic Futures team up for fosters

Community Entertainment Events Faith Local News News Top Stories

Festive faith and fellowship at NWF NAACP “One Voice, One Light” Christmas Cantata

Crime Local News Mugshots News Staff Report Top Stories

One arrested for alleged sexual battery