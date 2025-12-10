Caryville Town Council reviews finances, upcoming events

The Caryville Town Council held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, December 9, addressing financial updates, RV park improvements, and preparations for the town’s upcoming Community Christmas Party.

Elizabeth Baxley, manager of the Caryville Flea Market, reported $6,000 in town revenue from stall fees collected this year. She also requested permission to close the market December 24–27 for the holidays, a request the council approved.

Town Clerk Betty Scott updated the council on planned upgrades to the town’s RV park, including the addition of electrical sockets to expand rental capacity. Scott said Brian’s Electrical advised that a new 400‑amp service would be required to complete the improvements. She expressed hope that remaining funds from the Community Development Block Grant could cover the cost once renovations to the recreational park are finished.

The council finalized plans for the Community Christmas Party, scheduled for Saturday, December 13 at Caryville Town Hall. More than 100 gifts have been donated for Santa to distribute to local children, and light refreshments will be served. The council also extended special thanks to Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews for contributing $500 toward the event. In addition to giving out presents to local youth, the town will also be distributing food from the town hall food pantry to those who may be in need during the event.

Town bookkeeper Lois Robinson gave an update on the town’s financial status, noting significant improvement compared to last year.

“I see so much improvement,” Robinson said. “I’m really excited to see the progress y’all are making.”

Robinson and Mayor Larry Palmer praised Clerk Scott for her role in strengthening the town’s finances, citing her grant applications, revenue‑boosting initiatives, and overall dedication.

In other business, the council approved Christmas bonuses of $300 for town employees, with the mayor receiving $500. Members also discussed increasing Mayor Palmer’s monthly gratuity, citing his dedication and work beyond mayoral duties. Council Member Brandon Sasser proposed raising the mayor’s stipend from $500 to $1,000, citing Palmer’s frequent late‑night calls to repair water line breaks and his professional expertise under a distribution license, which certifies him to work with water distribution systems. After discussion, the council voted to increase the mayor’s gratuity to $750 per month, with an additional $250 to recognize the work he performs under his distribution license, bringing the total monthly stipend to $1000.

The next meeting of the Caryville Town Council will be held Tuesday, January 13.