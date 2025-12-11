Two critically injured in Washington County collision

Emergency crews respond to a serious crash at the intersection of Clayton Road and State Road 277 in Washington County, where a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle left two people with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. when troopers say an SUV traveling west on Clayton Road attempted to make a left turn onto State Road 277. At that same time, a motorcycle was heading north on 277, approaching the intersection from the south.

As the SUV initiated its turn, it crossed directly into the motorcycle’s path. The front of the SUV struck the motorcycle, causing the bike to overturn and roll, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

Both motorcyclists sustained severe, life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

FHP states the crash remains under active investigation.