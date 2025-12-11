Thu. Dec 11th, 2025
Local News News

Two critically injured in Washington County collision

By Staff Report Dec 11, 2025 0 Comments
Emergency crews respond to a serious crash at the intersection of Clayton Road and State Road 277 in Washington County, where a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle left two people with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two Dothan residents suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Clayton Road and State Road 277, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. when troopers say an SUV traveling west on Clayton Road attempted to make a left turn onto State Road 277. At that same time, a motorcycle was heading north on 277, approaching the intersection from the south.

As the SUV initiated its turn, it crossed directly into the motorcycle’s path. The front of the SUV struck the motorcycle, causing the bike to overturn and roll, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

Both motorcyclists sustained severe, life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

FHP states the crash remains under active investigation.

#accident #Chipley #collission #crash #Florida Highway Patrol #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Crime News Staff Report Top Stories

Two in custody after traffic stop in Vernon

Staff Report Dec 10, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Town Council reviews finances, upcoming events

AMBER PATINO Dec 10, 2025
Announcements Community Entertainment Events Local News News Staff Report Top Stories

The Spanish Trail Playhouse presents A Chipley Christmas

Staff Report Dec 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Local News News

Two critically injured in Washington County collision

Crime News Staff Report Top Stories

Two in custody after traffic stop in Vernon

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Town Council reviews finances, upcoming events

Announcements Community Entertainment Events Local News News Staff Report Top Stories

The Spanish Trail Playhouse presents A Chipley Christmas

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Hellfighters, Fantastic Futures team up for fosters