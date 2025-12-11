Thu. Dec 11th, 2025
The Arc delivers holiday warmth to local seniors

By AMBER PATINO Dec 11, 2025 0 Comments

Keeping with the spirit of the season, The Arc of Washington and Holmes Counties spread holiday warmth with blanket deliveries to local organizations. On Wednesday, December 10, blankets were delivered to the Holmes Council on Aging (HCOA), followed by a delivery to the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) on Thursday, December 11, providing comfort to area seniors. The Arc also extended its outreach to Panama City Rescue Mission, The Dove Academy, and Leah’s House of Hope, ensuring that individuals across the region benefited from the gesture. These donations reflect The Arc’s ongoing commitment to supporting the community and uplifting those in need during the holiday season. Pictured above are the center’s consumers as they proudly complete their delivery to the HCOA. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pictured above are The Arc’s consumers as they make their blanket delivery to the Washington County Council on Aging on Thursday, December 11. [CONTRIBUTED]

