Two in custody after traffic stop in Vernon

By Staff Report Dec 10, 2025 0 Comments
Justin Brown (left) and Clayton Bradley (right)

On December 9, while on patrol in Vernon, investigators with the Washington County Drug Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy activated emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, at which point the suspect vehicle failed to comply, continuing along the shoulder of the roadway at a slow speed. The vehicle then entered a business driveway, traveled down a two‑trail road, and reentered the roadway without yielding to oncoming traffic. During the slow‑speed attempt to flee, the vehicle briefly accelerated and decelerated before the passenger opened the door and exited the moving vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the passenger, identified as Clayton Bradley, 31, who was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bradley was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Justin Brown, 37, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

Both Bradley and Brown were transported to the Washington County Jail.

