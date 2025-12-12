Fri. Dec 12th, 2025
WCSD adopts policy revisions

The Washington County School Board (WCSB) met on Monday, December 8, to discuss school board policies and procedures in a public hearing, with other business handled during the regular meeting following the public hearing. 

During the public hearing, Washington County School District (WCSD) Director of Administrative Services, Becky Dickson, presented the Board with proposed revisions of current school board policies in addition to one new proposed policy. Some proposed revisions include revisions to policies involving safety, student cell phone usage, and professional ethics. The proposed new policy would establish a guardian program for WCSD and outline the selection, procedures, and training taking place within that program. The proposed revisions and new policy were voted on during the regular meeting portion and passed unanimously. Details about the revisions to the existing policies and the new policy regarding the guardian program can be found at https://www.wcsdschools.com/board-policies_1.

Also during the regular meeting, board members heard an update from J&H Janitorial Company, the company currently providing custodial services to WCSD. The Board also approved the submission of the 2025-2026 Florida Safe Schools Canine Program grant application, which is funded through the Florida Department of Education Office of Safe Schools.

The next regular meeting for WCSD Board is currently scheduled for Monday, January 12, 2026, at 5 p.m. following a special workshop scheduled for 4 p.m.

