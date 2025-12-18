Plans for Ronny’s Car Wash proceed

After initially failing to secure approval for a development order in August, plans to build Ronny’s Car Wash in Chipley are now moving forward.

The project first went before the Chipley Planning and Zoning Commission and the Chipley City Council because the proposed site was located within the Corridor Development District (CDD). While the construction received initial approval from Planning and Zoning, it failed to receive approval from the City Council in their August 12 meeting for lack of a motion, with some residents and council members voicing concerns regarding project specifications.

Developers later updated the site plans and shifted the proposed construction to the east side of the property, placing it outside the CDD. This change made the project eligible for administrative approval, which does not require action by Planning and Zoning or the City Council.

Following additional review by the planning firm and City Attorney Michelle Jordan, the development was found to be in compliance, requiring the city to administratively approve the project.

The business will be located at 941 Main Street in Chipley, and is expected to include an automatic carwash featuring 25 vacuum stalls, access driveways located on Main Street and 7th Street, and site signage. The Chipley site will be one of over 20 Ronny’s Car Wash locations across Florida and Alabama.

“We are very community oriented, and plan to be involved with local outreach,” said co-owner Billy Smith. “We are dedicated to giving back to the community we serve.”

Smith shared that Ronny’s Car Wash is expected to open for business in early spring 2026, with a target date in March or April. He noted that groundbreaking on the project has already begun, marking the next step toward bringing the development to completion.