Wed. Jan 14th, 2026
Senior Beta members shine at Florida Beta Convention

By Staff Report Jan 14, 2026 0 Comments

Senior Beta Club members from Chipley High School (CHS) and Vernon High School (VHS) recently competed at the Florida Beta Convention, earning several top‑three placements across multiple categories.

VHS Senior Beta members brought home multiple wins, earning six first‑place awards, six second‑place awards, six third‑place awards, and the distinction of Best in Show. In addition to the club’s strong competitive showing, member Kayson Hawkins was elected Senior Beta State Vice President.

CHS Senior Beta members also brought home several top placements, including one first‑place award, one second‑place award, and three third‑place finishes.

Both schools expressed pride in their students’ accomplishments and congratulated the members on their outstanding achievements.

Vernon High Senior Beta Club members pose with their plaques from their wins at state convention. [CONTRIBUTED]
Members of Chipley High School’s Senior Beta Club are pictured above during the Florida Beta Convention. [CONTRIBUTED]

