Chipley City Council recognizes community Christmas efforts

The Chipley City Council recognizes the Christmas Fest of Chipley Inc. committee with an award for their service to the community and the meaningful contributions they have made to the city of Chipley. Pictured left to right: council member Kevin Russell, council member Cheryl McCall, Mayor Tracy Andrews, Chris MacBlain, Crystal Abel, Heather Lopez, Rex Ray, Kim Patterson, Trish Duce, council member Linda Cain, and council member Leonard Blount. Committee members not pictured include Kristin Martin, Jeff Lenz, Jerry Lenz, Amy Cook, Dorothy Odom, and Chelle Odom. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 13, the Chipley City Council recognized community members and groups for their contributions to the holiday season. The Council acknowledged those who participated in holiday house decorations, the Chipley Christmas Fest Parade float winners, and the Christmas Fest of Chipley, Inc. committee. Christmas house decoration recognitions went to the Thomas Hall Family, Jeff and Darla Platt, the Tony Gushlaw Family, #AllForPaul entry, and Edgar and Tamara Donjuan. Parade float winners included The Sullivan House in third place; Chipley Walmart coming in second; and first place going to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Christmas Fest of Chipley committee was also honored for its efforts in helping to create a festive holiday atmosphere for the city of Chipley.

Pictured with Chipley City Council members, Thomas and Amanda Hall (center) accept their award as one of the winners of the Christmas House Decorating Contest during the January 13 meeting. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Paul Riley, joined by Braelyn and Ellie Ann Pettis (center), accepts the Chipley City Council’s award as one of the winners in the Christmas House Decorating Contest at the January 13 council meeting. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Edgar & Tamara Donjuan (center) accept their Christmas House Decorating Contest award from the Chipley City Council during the January 13 meeting. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Sullivan House Florida representatives (pictured left to right) Ellen Cheverie, Josiah and Rhema Cheverie, and David Doherty accept a third place Christmas Parade Float Contest award from 2025 Christmas Fest Chair Kim Patterson (right) and committee member Rex Ray (left) during the January 13 Chipley City Council meeting. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Committee chair Kim Patterson (right) and Rex Ray (center) present the second place Christmas Parade Float Contest award to Chipley Walmart representative Jennifer Barefield (left) during the January 13 Chipley City Council meeting. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]



