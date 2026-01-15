Thu. Jan 15th, 2026
Local weightlifters compete at Rural State Championship

By Ali Moreland Jan 15, 2026 0 Comments

Vernon High School (VHS) senior Corissa Peterson (pictured above) placed 1st in Traditional-style and 2nd in Olympic-style weightlifting at the Rural State Championship on Saturday, January 10. Peterson will continue to compete at the FHSAA Class 1A State Championships in her weight class, representing VHS. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Holmes County High School (HCHS) senior Jayla Robinson (left) also competed at the Rural State Championship on January 10 and placed 5th in Olympic-style weightlifting in the UNL (Unlimited) Division. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

By Ali Moreland

