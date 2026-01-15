Thu. Jan 15th, 2026
Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Council approves new security cameras, discusses upcoming events

By AMBER PATINO Jan 15, 2026 0 Comments

The Caryville Town Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 12, addressing plans for new surveillance cameras and setting the date for the annual Worm Fiddlin’ Festival.

Town Clerk Betty Scott requested permission to install deer cameras to be used for security purposes at Sellers Park and the town’s maintenance shop in response to recent and past incidents of vandalism and break‑ins. The council approved the purchase and placement of the cameras in those areas.

Scott also announced that Caryville has again applied to serve as a site for the 2026 summer meals program funded by Feeding the Gulf Coast. The program provides weekly meal boxes containing seven days’ worth of breakfast and lunch for local children during summer break. Caryville participated last year, serving approximately 75 children each week.

The council additionally confirmed Saturday, May 9 as the date for this year’s Caryville Worm Fiddlin’ Festival. Those who are interested in being a sponsor for the event can contact Caryville Town Hall at 850-548-5571.

The next meeting of the Caryville Town Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 10.

#Caryville Town Council #Worm Fiddlin' Festival

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Announcements Community Education Events Local News News Top Stories

WCSD celebrates a year of excellence, honoring district employees of the year

AMBER PATINO Jan 15, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Proposal backed to phase out property taxes

Staff Report Jan 15, 2026
Community Local News News Sports Top Stories Uncategorized

Local weightlifters compete at Rural State Championship

Ali Moreland Jan 15, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Education Events Local News News Top Stories

WCSD celebrates a year of excellence, honoring district employees of the year

Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville Council approves new security cameras, discusses upcoming events

Community Local News News Sports Top Stories Uncategorized

Local weightlifters compete at Rural State Championship

Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley City Council recognizes community Christmas efforts

Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Senior Beta members shine at Florida Beta Convention