Caryville Council approves new security cameras, discusses upcoming events

The Caryville Town Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 12, addressing plans for new surveillance cameras and setting the date for the annual Worm Fiddlin’ Festival.

Town Clerk Betty Scott requested permission to install deer cameras to be used for security purposes at Sellers Park and the town’s maintenance shop in response to recent and past incidents of vandalism and break‑ins. The council approved the purchase and placement of the cameras in those areas.

Scott also announced that Caryville has again applied to serve as a site for the 2026 summer meals program funded by Feeding the Gulf Coast. The program provides weekly meal boxes containing seven days’ worth of breakfast and lunch for local children during summer break. Caryville participated last year, serving approximately 75 children each week.

The council additionally confirmed Saturday, May 9 as the date for this year’s Caryville Worm Fiddlin’ Festival. Those who are interested in being a sponsor for the event can contact Caryville Town Hall at 850-548-5571.

The next meeting of the Caryville Town Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 10.