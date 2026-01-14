House expects single tax proposal

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, said Tuesday he expects the House to move forward with a single proposed constitutional amendment aimed at cutting property taxes, an issue that is a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I fully expect us to have something on the ballot for our constituents to eventually vote on,” Perez told reporters. “I do expect it to be one proposal for them to vote on.”

In October, the House introduced a slate of seven proposed constitutional amendments and one bill to cut property taxes. DeSantis called for a single proposal and criticized the House approach as a “political game” and “half measures.”

Perez said Tuesday it remains “somewhat still up in the air” what final proposal will emerge.

“We don’t have a position from our friends across the hall in the Senate or the executive branch on what details they are proposing for our constituents to eventually vote on. We’ve taken the initiative,” Perez said.

Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, told reporters Tuesday the Senate is “absolutely committed” to getting something on the ballot.

The House proposals released in October included measures such as eliminating non-school homestead property taxes outright (HJR 201); eliminating non-school homestead taxes for homeowners 65 and older (HJR 205); and creating an additional $100,000 homestead exemption on non-school taxes for insured properties (HJR 209).

Local governments have raised concerns that property tax reductions could lead to decreased funding for schools, infrastructure, recreation programs, water management and emergency services such as fire rescue.