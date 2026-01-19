Washington County marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of community celebrations, beginning with the annual MLK Day of Service at the Washington County Council on Aging on Saturday, January 17. Volunteers from local organizations and schools partnered with Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity to complete improvement projects at the center, working together to repaint and reorganize vital areas. The same evening, the Art of Manhood hosted its 5th Annual King’s Dream Black‑Tie Event at the Washington County Agricultural Center, featuring guest speaker Darrick D. McGhee, Sr. The evening celebrated both Dr. King’s legacy and the achievements of the program’s mentees. The commemorations concluded on Monday, January 19, with the annual MLK Day parade through downtown Chipley, which welcomed community members of all ages to honor Dr. King’s enduring vision.
Community comes together to celebrate MLK’s legacy
