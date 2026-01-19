Mon. Jan 19th, 2026
Community comes together to celebrate MLK’s legacy

By AMBER PATINO Jan 19, 2026 0 Comments
Tamekia McKinnie waves from the Fresh Start Anti-Drug Coalition’s float during the MLK Day parade. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Washington County marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of community celebrations, beginning with the annual MLK Day of Service at the Washington County Council on Aging on Saturday, January 17. Volunteers from local organizations and schools partnered with Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity to complete improvement projects at the center, working together to repaint and reorganize vital areas. The same evening, the Art of Manhood hosted its 5th Annual King’s Dream Black‑Tie Event at the Washington County Agricultural Center, featuring guest speaker Darrick D. McGhee, Sr. The evening celebrated both Dr. King’s legacy and the achievements of the program’s mentees. The commemorations concluded on Monday, January 19, with the annual MLK Day parade through downtown Chipley, which welcomed community members of all ages to honor Dr. King’s enduring vision.

Participants in the MLK Day of Service at the Washington County Council on Aging work together to repaint the interior of the center. [CONTRIBUTED]
Gerald Bryant Jr accepts the Robert L. White Legacy Leaders Scholarship totaling $500 during the 5th Annual King’s Dream Black Tie Event. [CONTRIBUTED]
Dominic McGhee shows off his talent during the King’s Dream Black Tie Event. [CONTRIBUTED]
Chipley High School JROTC marches in the MLK Day Parade on Monday. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Volunteers gather for the annual MLK Day of Service, with this year’s service project dedicated to making improvements to the Washington County Council on Aging. [CONTRIBUTED]

