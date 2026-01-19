WCBOCC meeting covers cell towers, Black History celebration, grants, and fire department concerns

Left to right are Commissioner David Corbin, Chairman David Pettis, Velma Murphy, Commissioner Wesley Griffin, and Vice-Chairwoman Ashlynn Marquez as commissioners present the Black History Parade and Celebration proclamation to Murphy. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) met for their Thursday, January 15, regular meeting, addressing public hearings, Black History Month celebrations, property negotiations, and concerns involving the Vernon Fire Department.

Two public hearings were held to consider a special exception and major development review application, including variance requests, for two proposed Vertical Bridge Verizon cell towers—one at 2905 Pioneer Road on an approximately 12‑acre parcel and the other at 2494 Parrish Still Road on an approximately 18.65‑acre parcel. Vertical Bridge attorney Mattaniah Jahn told commissioners the towers are intended to address a gap in Verizon wireless coverage in those areas of the county. No members of the public spoke during the hearings, and commissioners made a motion to approve the special exceptions allowing the towers in agriculture/silviculture land‑use areas, along with the requested variances.

Commissioners also issued a proclamation recognizing the annual Black History Parade and Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, February 14. Now in its second year, the event will take place at Campbell Park at 4111 Jackson Community Road in Vernon. The proclamation was presented to resident Velma Murphy, encouraging community participation in honor of the contributions of Black Americans to shared history and the future. Murphy outlined plans for the celebration, including a 7:30 a.m. breakfast and remarks from a guest speaker from the President Eisenhower Museum. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by activities throughout the day. Organizers will accept youth essays on the theme of “Legacy,” and Murphy noted that volunteers are welcome to assist with judging. She also shared that organizers hope to award a scholarship to a Vernon High School student pursuing either vocational training or college.

Commissioners also heard from Brent Melvin of DHM Melvin Engineering regarding an application for the Safe Routes to Schools (SRTS) grant through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), a program aimed at improving safety and mobility for children walking and biking to school. The target area for the project includes portions near the Washington County VPK and behind Florida Panhandle Technical College. Melvin noted that the City of Chipley is also applying for FDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program in the same areas, allowing the project to draw from two funding sources to maximize completion. He requested that commissioners approve the county’s SRTS grant application and adopt a resolution supporting the city’s Transportation Alternatives application. Commissioners voted to approve both the SRTS application and the resolution to partner with the city.

In other business, commissioners discussed purchasing parcels within the Washington County Industrial Park that are currently owned by the City of Chipley. Chairman David Pettis said the goal is to streamline future transactions by having the county serve as the sole property owner.

“The thought process is to make things clear moving forward is to purchase this property and Washington County be the sole owner, so when it comes time to lease and sell things out there it makes it much cleaner and a much more smooth process,” Pettis said. He noted that the purchase would be funded through the county’s economic development fund, which holds $580,000, and that proceeds from future property sales would replenish the account.

Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews, who attended the meeting, voiced the city’s support for the sale.

“I believe our attorneys are working very closely behind the scenes to resolve or to bring a proposal to the table. It’s a benefit for all,” Andrews said. “We’re 100% in support of making sure that ownership goes back to you.”

Commissioners voted to move forward with negotiations to purchase the parcels using economic development funds and authorized the county administrator to sign the agreements once finalized at a price of $1,426.40 per acre plus closing costs, without requiring a special meeting.

The board also discussed the possibility of suspending funds to the Vernon Fire Department following a letter that was sent by former County Administrator Jeff Massey to the City of Vernon in early January 2026. The letter, which is available for review on the WCBOCC website, cited “ongoing concerns regarding the Vernon Fire Department’s response to emergency calls—including failure to respond to incidents, arriving on scene without appropriate equipment, and canceling responding mutual aid departments.”

Commissioner Wesley Griffin expressed concern for suspending funding at this time, citing the need to allow the new county administrator and the two new Vernon Council members to review the details of the issue before making any final decisions.

“I think we need to let our new administrator get involved with this a little more, and let the city council, the two new members, wrap their heads around this, before we make any decision on defunding a volunteer fire department,” said Griffin. “My recommendation would be to let our new administrator work with the city council in Vernon, and with [Justin Barron, Washington County Fire Services Coordinator] and the city chief in Vernon and see if we can come to a resolution.”

Rebecca Baxley, Mayor Pro Tem of Vernon, voiced concerns about the wording and accuracy of the letter.

“The letter had some issues, not just that it was an old letter, but some of the wording in it, in my opinion, was not quite as telling. There were not several meetings. There may have been several conversations between the prior mayor and [Jeff Massey]. There was actually one meeting that the previous mayor, myself, and [Massey], [Barron], and [Pettis], and at that time there was just a little bit of discussion. The meeting was left that it would be brought back to city council, “ said Baxley. “We were under the impression that things were working out. We are willing to do whatever we need to do. Defunding the fire department isn’t, obviously isn’t something that we want.”

Vernon Council Member Gwendolyn March also weighed in, expressing concern that the former county administrator met solely with the town’s mayor when the town’s charter states the mayor does not have governing power. March also requested that future discussions include Vernon’s City Council members.

”If you need something from the City of Vernon, you need to come to the city council, not the mayor. Our mayor does not have any governing power, ” said March.

Ultimately, the board made a motion to table the issue for the time being, pending follow-up by County Administrator Andrew Fleener with the Vernon City Council, and to obtain a resolution on the current inter-local agreement.

The next scheduled meeting of the WCBOCC is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 12.