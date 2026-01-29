Washington County advocates for local priorities during Rural County days

Washington County Commissioners met with State Senator Jay Trumbull during Rural County Days at the Florida State Capitol, where county leaders—including Chair David Pettis Jr., Vice Chair Ashlynn Marquez, Commissioners Wesley Griffin and David Corbin, and County Administrator Andy Fleener—discussed legislative priorities and the importance of strong state-local partnerships for Washington County. [CONTRIBUTED]

Leadership and representatives from the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and Chipley City Council attended the annual Florida Rural Counties Days event in Tallahassee last week, meeting with Florida State Representative Shane Abbott and Senator Jay Trumbull to discuss priorities and challenges facing the community. The event provides an opportunity for local officials to advocate for rural needs, strengthen state and local partnerships, and identify opportunities to support infrastructure, public services, and long-term growth for Washington County.

Washington County Commissioners met with State Representative Shane Abbott to discuss the county’s needs, with Chair David Pettis Jr. adding a touch of local flavor by sporting a possum shirt representing the Wausau Possum Festival during meetings at the Capitol. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce showcased Washington County’s history, culture, and tourism offerings through a display tent at the Florida State Capitol as part of Rural County Days, highlighting what makes the county unique to visitors and lawmakers alike. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pictured from left to right are Bonifay Mayor Larry Cook and Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews, both representing their municipalities during the annual Florida Rural Counties Day event. [CONTRIBUTED]