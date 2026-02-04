Wed. Feb 4th, 2026
Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

Local girls weightlifters shine at regional competition

By Staff Report Feb 4, 2026 0 Comments
Vernon High School’s Corissa Peterson and Rashall Peterson show off their Regional Championship medals. [CONTRIBUTED]

Girls weightlifting teams from Vernon High School (VHS) and Chipley High School (CHS) recently competed at the Regional Championships, with athletes from both schools medaling and advancing to the state level.

VHS’s Corissa Peterson and Rashall Peterson both qualified for the State Championships. Corissa, competing in the 119‑pound class, earned second place in both Traditional (290) and Olympic (270) and enters state ranked 4th in Olympic and 3rd in Traditional. Rashall Peterson placed third in the 154‑pound Traditional division with a 270 total and is ranked 18th in the state.

CHS also saw an impressive showing, with four athletes earning medals during the event. Lyra Thomaston placed sixth in the 101‑pound Olympic division, while Nataza Sultana earned fifth in the 129‑pound Olympic class. Mia Dieppa‑Corbin finished third in the 139‑pound Olympic division after a tie for second and added a fourth‑place finish in Traditional. Allison Adams secured second place in the 189‑pound Olympic division.

Competitors from Chipley High School’s girls weightlifting team pose with their Regional Championship wins. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Chipley High School weightlifting #girls weightlifting #Regional Championship #Vernon High School weightlifting

By Staff Report

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Senate budget rollout delayed

Staff Report Feb 4, 2026
Announcements Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Sen. Trumbull files proclamation honoring Jeff Massey

AMBER PATINO Feb 4, 2026
Community Education Local News News Top Stories

WVPK students learn about voting during Elections Office visit

AMBER PATINO Feb 4, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Sen. Trumbull files proclamation honoring Jeff Massey

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

WVPK students learn about voting during Elections Office visit

Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

Local girls weightlifters shine at regional competition

News Statewide Top Stories

Proposed constitutional amendments fail to gain ballot access

Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

FHSAA merges Rural and 1A Classes amid program departures