Local girls weightlifters shine at regional competition

Girls weightlifting teams from Vernon High School (VHS) and Chipley High School (CHS) recently competed at the Regional Championships, with athletes from both schools medaling and advancing to the state level.

VHS’s Corissa Peterson and Rashall Peterson both qualified for the State Championships. Corissa, competing in the 119‑pound class, earned second place in both Traditional (290) and Olympic (270) and enters state ranked 4th in Olympic and 3rd in Traditional. Rashall Peterson placed third in the 154‑pound Traditional division with a 270 total and is ranked 18th in the state.

CHS also saw an impressive showing, with four athletes earning medals during the event. Lyra Thomaston placed sixth in the 101‑pound Olympic division, while Nataza Sultana earned fifth in the 129‑pound Olympic class. Mia Dieppa‑Corbin finished third in the 139‑pound Olympic division after a tie for second and added a fourth‑place finish in Traditional. Allison Adams secured second place in the 189‑pound Olympic division.

Competitors from Chipley High School’s girls weightlifting team pose with their Regional Championship wins. [CONTRIBUTED]