Wed. Feb 4th, 2026
WVPK students learn about voting during Elections Office visit

By AMBER PATINO Feb 4, 2026 0 Comments

Staff from the Washington County Supervisor of Elections office visited students at Washington County VPK (WVPK) on Tuesday, February 3, to teach students about the voting process through a hands‑on activity. Pre‑K students took part in a mock election, casting ballots for their favorite color on the American flag while learning how choices are made and votes are counted. Staff said the lesson brought plenty of smiles and excitement as students experienced the basics of civic participation. When the ballots were tallied, blue emerged as the winning color. [CONTRIBUTED]

