Wed. Feb 4th, 2026
Sen. Trumbull files proclamation honoring Jeff Massey

By AMBER PATINO Feb 4, 2026 0 Comments
Pictured above is a copy of the proclamation filed by Senator Jay Trumbull in honor of Jeff Massey's life and legacy. [CONTRIBUTED]

Florida Senator Jay Trumbull announced on Wednesday, February 4, that he has filed a Florida Senate Proclamation honoring the life and legacy of Jeff Massey, former Washington County Administrator who passed away on January 27.

Trumbull said the proclamation recognizes Massey’s dedication to his community and his long-standing commitment to public service. He noted that Massey’s impact on Washington County and the people he served “will not be forgotten,” describing the proclamation as a tribute to the respect and gratitude many hold for his contributions.

During today’s legislative session at 3 p.m. CST, lawmakers will pause for a statewide moment of silence in Massey’s honor. Those wishing to watch may tune in live on The Florida Channel at thefloridachannel.org.

The senator added that it was a privilege to help honor Massey’s memory in the Florida Senate, extending his thoughts to Massey’s family, friends, and all who had the opportunity to work with or know him.

