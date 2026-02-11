VHS Baseball honors former coach Mac Alford with field dedication on opening day

Current VHS baseball players lined the first- and third-base lines while former VHS athletes gathered near the pitcher's mound for a group photo with longtime coach Mac Alford during the field dedication ceremony. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Vernon High School (VHS) held its baseball season opener with a pregame ceremony dedicating the field to longtime coach Mac Alford, a respected figure in the program’s history. The ceremony began at 5:30 p.m. and drew a crowd of former players, community members, and supporters, reflecting Coach Alford’s lasting impact on the school and community. The event also highlighted the program’s future, including the debut of a new scoreboard and plans for major facility renovations aimed at strengthening and restoring the baseball program. Following the ceremony, the Jackets opened their season with a 13–2 victory over Malone.

Mac Alford poses after the ceremony, surrounded by his supportive family, including his wife, Melissa, and his daughters, Laura Hartzog, Nancy Miller, and Angela Duck, with their families. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Nylah Brown, Addison Pedigo, and Jessica Yarbor, local artists from VHS, with support from Latisha Brown, completed a mural displaying the name “Coach Mac Alford Field.” [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

VHS Jackets Baseball opened the season with a 13–2 victory over the Malone Tigers, highlighted by the debut of a newly installed scoreboard made possible through community support and corporate sponsorship. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]