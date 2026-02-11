Wed. Feb 11th, 2026
Announcements Community Education Local News News Sports Top Stories

VHS Baseball honors former coach Mac Alford with field dedication on opening day

By Ali Moreland Feb 11, 2026 0 Comments
Current VHS baseball players lined the first- and third-base lines while former VHS athletes gathered near the pitcher's mound for a group photo with longtime coach Mac Alford during the field dedication ceremony. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Vernon High School (VHS) held its baseball season opener with a pregame ceremony dedicating the field to longtime coach Mac Alford, a respected figure in the program’s history. The ceremony began at 5:30 p.m. and drew a crowd of former players, community members, and supporters, reflecting Coach Alford’s lasting impact on the school and community. The event also highlighted the program’s future, including the debut of a new scoreboard and plans for major facility renovations aimed at strengthening and restoring the baseball program. Following the ceremony, the Jackets opened their season with a 13–2 victory over Malone.

Mac Alford poses after the ceremony, surrounded by his supportive family, including his wife, Melissa, and his daughters, Laura Hartzog, Nancy Miller, and Angela Duck, with their families. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Nylah Brown, Addison Pedigo, and Jessica Yarbor, local artists from VHS, with support from Latisha Brown, completed a mural displaying the name “Coach Mac Alford Field.” [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

VHS Jackets Baseball opened the season with a 13–2 victory over the Malone Tigers, highlighted by the debut of a newly installed scoreboard made possible through community support and corporate sponsorship. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Vernon High School #VHS Baseball #Washington County School Board #Washington County School District

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Exum announces candidacy for election to the WFEC Board of Trustees, District 6

Staff Report Feb 11, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Following changes, “Farm Bill” ready for senate floor

Staff Report Feb 11, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews hiring policies, grant updates, and announces election dates

Ali Moreland Feb 11, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Exum announces candidacy for election to the WFEC Board of Trustees, District 6

Announcements Community Education Local News News Sports Top Stories

VHS Baseball honors former coach Mac Alford with field dedication on opening day

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews hiring policies, grant updates, and announces election dates

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Washington County students shine at Southeastern Honor Band

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Local 4‑Hers meet with Rep. Abbott at the Capitol