Fri. Feb 13th, 2026
AMVETS Post 007 celebrates 30th birthday

By Staff Report Feb 13, 2026 0 Comments
Veteran Gary Holbrook provides opening remarks during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

AMVETS Post 007 in Chipley marked a major milestone on Thursday, February 12, celebrating the post’s 30th anniversary with a community‑wide gathering. Located at 1073 Highway 277, the post is part of the national AMVETS veterans service organization and welcomes anyone currently serving, or who has honorably served, in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves.

The program opened with remarks from retired U.S. Army Major Gary Holbrook and a proclamation presented by Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews. Plaques were presented to charter members Levingston Hodges and Gregory Holley, as well as former post Commander Wayne Ashworth, recognizing their foundational roles and continued support of the post.

Following the presentations, guests enjoyed a complimentary lunch provided by Post 007.

In addition to the anniversary festivities, Holbrook announced that an anonymous donation made in January allowed the post to pay off its property, culminating in a symbolic “mortgage‑burning” ceremony. He reflected on the post’s beginnings, noting that what started as “five veterans and a cooler full of beer” has grown into a vital support network where veterans can gather, connect, and find community.

 Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews delivers the proclamation and presents a copy to Holbrook. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Plaques were presented to charter members Levingston Hodges and Gregory Holley in recognition of their contributions to the post. Pictured from left to right are Holley, AMVETS Post 007 Commander Kathy Lowe, Hodges, and Gary Holbrook. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

#AMVETS Chipley #AMVETS Post 007

By Staff Report

