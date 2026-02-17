FHSAA releases new class 1A Districts as Rural Class is eliminated

With the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) eliminating the Rural Class and merging those programs into Class 1A, officials have released new district assignments for the 2026 and 2027 football seasons. The shift comes as many rural schools transition to the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA), leaving only a handful of Panhandle programs remaining under the FHSAA umbrella next fall.

Chipley is among those staying. Just three days ago, Head Coach Marcus Buchanan and the Tigers announced via Facebook that the program ultimately chose to remain in the FHSAA. According to the post, the team seriously considered joining the SSAA and even submitted an application, but decided to stay and compete in Class 1A following the removal of the Rural Class.

Under the new alignment, Chipley has been placed in Class 1A, Region 1, District 2 alongside FAMU, Maclay, and North Florida Christian. While district play will be required, the Tigers will still have opportunities to schedule familiar local rivals such as Holmes County and Vernon.

Blountstown and Port St. Joe were also assigned to Class 1A, landing in Region 1, District 1 with Baker and Northview. Together, Blountstown, Port St. Joe, and Chipley make up the only remaining rural programs in the surrounding counties that did not move to the SSAA.

The new district structure will remain in effect for the next two seasons. Class 1A now includes 52 schools, all with student populations capped at 499.

WMBB contributed to this article.