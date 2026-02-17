Tue. Feb 17th, 2026
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Residents gather in Vernon for annual Black History Parade and Celebration

By Staff Report Feb 17, 2026 0 Comments
Washington County residents Emma Peterson, Josephine Robinson-Floyd, and Samuel C. Peterson are all smiles as they ride in the Black History Parade. [ALI MORELAND | The News]

Washington County residents gathered at Campbell Park in Vernon over the weekend for the Black History Parade and Celebration, an annual event held to honor the contributions of Black Americans to the community and the nation. The day began with a community breakfast and remarks from a special guest speaker from the President Eisenhower Museum, setting the tone for a celebration rooted in history and reflection.

Following the morning program, the parade made its way through Vernon, drawing families, local organizations, and youth groups. Festivities continued throughout the day at Campbell Park, where attendees enjoyed activities, entertainment, and opportunities for children to participate and learn.

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church participated in the parade, with the pastor and “first lady” of the church waving from the truck bed. [ALI MORELAND | The News]
Attendees enjoyed dancing and music during the festivities. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Black History Celebration and Parade #Black History Month #Campbell Park

By Staff Report

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Casey DeSantis’ food testing program snubbed in budget plans

Staff Report Feb 17, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

FHSAA releases new class 1A Districts as Rural Class is eliminated

Staff Report Feb 17, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Northwest Florida Water Management District issues Water Shortage Warning Order amid drought concerns

Staff Report Feb 16, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

FHSAA releases new class 1A Districts as Rural Class is eliminated

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Residents gather in Vernon for annual Black History Parade and Celebration

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Northwest Florida Water Management District issues Water Shortage Warning Order amid drought concerns

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

AMVETS Post 007 celebrates 30th birthday

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

FPTC, WCSD team up to construct new softball parking lot