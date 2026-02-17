Residents gather in Vernon for annual Black History Parade and Celebration

Washington County residents Emma Peterson, Josephine Robinson-Floyd, and Samuel C. Peterson are all smiles as they ride in the Black History Parade. [ALI MORELAND | The News]

Washington County residents gathered at Campbell Park in Vernon over the weekend for the Black History Parade and Celebration, an annual event held to honor the contributions of Black Americans to the community and the nation. The day began with a community breakfast and remarks from a special guest speaker from the President Eisenhower Museum, setting the tone for a celebration rooted in history and reflection.

Following the morning program, the parade made its way through Vernon, drawing families, local organizations, and youth groups. Festivities continued throughout the day at Campbell Park, where attendees enjoyed activities, entertainment, and opportunities for children to participate and learn.

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church participated in the parade, with the pastor and “first lady” of the church waving from the truck bed. [ALI MORELAND | The News]

Attendees enjoyed dancing and music during the festivities. [CONTRIBUTED]