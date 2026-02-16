Northwest Florida Water Management District issues Water Shortage Warning Order amid drought concerns

With drought conditions persisting across the region, the Northwest Florida Water Management District has issued multiple advisories aimed at reducing fire risk and protecting water resources.

On February 13, the District announced an immediate ban on all campfires on District‑managed lands. The restriction applies to open campfires as well as fires in fire rings or pits. Fires are only permitted in designated enclosed grills provided at District campgrounds. The ban will remain in place until drought conditions improve.

A day earlier, the District’s Governing Board issued a Water Shortage Warning Order, calling for voluntary reductions in water use across all counties within the District. While current water supplies are meeting demand, officials said the warning is intended to encourage conservation, reduce drought impacts, and protect water resources as conditions worsen.

According to officials, as of February 5, drought conditions covered the entire District. Streamflow levels across northwest Florida ranged from “below‑normal” to “extremely below‑normal,” and groundwater levels continued to decline. Over the previous 120 days, the District recorded an average rainfall deficit of 6.2 inches. Seasonal forecasts from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center indicate above‑normal temperatures and below‑normal rainfall through April, meaning drought conditions are expected to persist.

Under the Water Shortage Warning, all users are encouraged to reduce water use where possible and to limit landscape irrigation to early morning or evening hours. Activities necessary for fire protection are not restricted, and any existing local mandatory water‑use rules remain in effect. The order will stay in place until rescinded by the Governing Board.

This marks the third Water Shortage Warning issued by the Northwest Florida Water Management District, with previous warnings declared in 2000 and 2007. All five of Florida’s water management districts have now issued similar warnings in response to statewide drought conditions.

In response to the same conditions, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners announced a countywide burn ban during a Thursday, February 12 emergency special meeting. The ban is in effect until further notice.

Washington County Fire Services Coordinator Justin Barron spoke during the meeting, emphasizing the fire risk during the current conditions.

“In my humble opinion, we have an imminent danger to our communities in Washington County,” said Barron. “Not only is this a threat to the public, but it’s also a threat to my firefighters who are going out and risking injury or worse.”

Barron reported that over the previous ten days, Washington County firefighters responded to between 10 and 12 brush fires, several of which threatened nearby homes. He credited firefighters’ rapid response with preventing property loss. Barron also noted that 78 percent of Florida is currently experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions, with no significant rainfall projected in the near future.