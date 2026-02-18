Vernon weightlifters shine at State Championships

Vernon High School’s (VHS) Corissa Peterson and Rashall Peterson recently closed out their girls weightlifting season by competing at the State Championships and delivering standout performances. Both athletes set new personal records on the bench press and climbed in the state rankings. Corissa capped her senior year with an exceptional finish, earning 4th place in the Olympic division and 2nd place in Traditional. Rashall also posted strong lifts and continued her rise in the state standings, marking a successful end to the season for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Pictured above are the competitors with Coach Roni Ann McKee. [CONTRIBUTED]



