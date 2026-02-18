NFCH’s Dr. John Byrd receives United Healthcare’s 2025 Hero Award

Northwest Florida Community Hospital’s Dr. John Byrd has been honored with United Healthcare’s 2025 Hero Award, a recognition celebrating exceptional patient care and service. According to NFCH, Dr. Byrd and his team earned the award through consistently high patient satisfaction ratings and their ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding care to the community. The hospital expressed pride in the achievement and extended its congratulations to Dr. Byrd. Pictured above is Dr. Byrd with his award. [CONTRIBUTED]

