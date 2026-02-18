Firefighters visit Washington County Christian School for fire safety lesson

Washington County Firefighters recently visited Washington County Christian School to teach students about fire safety and give them a hands‑on look at the work firefighters do. Students had the chance to try flowing water from a hose line and learned what a firefighter looks like in full gear. The department emphasized the importance of engaging with children early, helping them understand fire safety, and building positive relationships within the community. Washington County Fire Services thanked the school for facilitating the visit and said they enjoyed spending the day with their newest “junior firefighters.”



Firefighters gave the students hands-on lessons, including letting them try out using a fire hose. [CONTRIBUTED]

