Thu. Feb 19th, 2026
Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Firefighters visit Washington County Christian School for fire safety lesson

By AMBER PATINO Feb 18, 2026 0 Comments
Students at Washington County Christian School got to be “junior firefighters” during the visit. [CONTRIBUTED]

Washington County Firefighters recently visited Washington County Christian School to teach students about fire safety and give them a hands‑on look at the work firefighters do. Students had the chance to try flowing water from a hose line and learned what a firefighter looks like in full gear. The department emphasized the importance of engaging with children early, helping them understand fire safety, and building positive relationships within the community. Washington County Fire Services thanked the school for facilitating the visit and said they enjoyed spending the day with their newest “junior firefighters.”

 Firefighters gave the students hands-on lessons, including letting them try out using a fire hose. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Washington County Christian School #Washington County Fire Services #Washington County Firefighters

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

‘Missy’s Law’ advances in Senate

Staff Report Feb 18, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

NFCH’s Dr. John Byrd receives United Healthcare’s 2025 Hero Award

AMBER PATINO Feb 18, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

Vernon weightlifters shine at State Championships

Staff Report Feb 18, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Firefighters visit Washington County Christian School for fire safety lesson

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

NFCH’s Dr. John Byrd receives United Healthcare’s 2025 Hero Award

Announcements Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

Vernon weightlifters shine at State Championships

Announcements Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

FHSAA releases new class 1A Districts as Rural Class is eliminated

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Residents gather in Vernon for annual Black History Parade and Celebration