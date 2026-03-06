Fri. Mar 6th, 2026
Legislation approved to enact gold, silver as legal tender

By Staff Report Mar 6, 2026 0 Comments

A bill that enacts prior approval to make gold and silver coins legal tender in Florida is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With little comment, the Senate on Friday voted 31-1 on the measure (HB 1311), which puts into state law rules for gold and silver coins that have been adopted by the Department of Financial Services and the Office of Financial Regulation.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, cast the lone vote against the measure.

The House approved the proposal with a unanimous vote on Thursday.

Lawmakers last year approved a measure that makes the precious-metal coins legal tender starting July 1, 2026.

The 2025 effort exempts qualifying gold and silver coins from sales tax, allows — but does not require — government entities to accept such coins electronically, and prohibits anyone from being compelled to use or accept them.

