Fri. Mar 6th, 2026
Spanish Trail Playhouse sets sail with “Anything Goes” tonight

By AMBER PATINO Mar 6, 2026 0 Comments

The curtain rises tonight at 7 p.m. on the Spanish Trail Playhouse’s production of Anything Goes, and early ticket sales point to a packed house. The show will run this weekend through Sunday, March 8, and returns next week with performances on March 13 and 14 at the playhouse’s 680 2nd Street location in Chipley. For ticket information, visit the playhouse’s official Facebook page, or click here. Pictured above left to right are cast members during rehearsals for the show: Ethan Wilson, Skyelar Funk, Emma Jeffries, Tyler Sallas, Reid Hinson, Jasmine Larocca, Kortney Adcock, Logan Peavy, Lizzy Smelser, Chase Sims, Isabella Taylor, Jilian Pedraja, Lee Shook, Talulah Sweeney, Isaiah Smelser, and Kinley Wilkes. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

By AMBER PATINO

