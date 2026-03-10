Tue. Mar 10th, 2026
WCSO arrests Alabama woman on multiple charges following traffic stop in Ebro

By Staff Report Mar 10, 2026 0 Comments
Autumn Lauren Walker

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Monday, March 9, after observing a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Highway 79 in Ebro. The deputy pulled in behind the vehicle and activated emergency lights, making contact with the driver and sole occupant, 35‑year‑old Autumn Lauren Walker of Alabama.

According to WCSO, the deputy noticed a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystal‑like substance on the seat near Walker’s leg. When questioned about the suspected narcotics, Walker appeared confused and attempted to conceal the baggie.

WCSO says the deputy gave several commands for the driver to exit the vehicle; however, the driver refused to comply. The driver was then assisted out of the vehicle but remained combative and continued to ignore the deputy’s commands.

A probable‑cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine. Once at the Washington County Jail, deputies located the plastic baggie Walker had attempted to hide during the stop, along with additional drug paraphernalia concealed on her person.

Walker was charged with Felony Resisting an Officer with Violence, Felony Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Evidence. She was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.

